iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

