Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

