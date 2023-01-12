British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.30) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043 ($49.26).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,151 ($38.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,320.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,370.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,915 ($35.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,331.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

