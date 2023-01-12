Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) CEO Acquires 865 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Rating) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI-A stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

