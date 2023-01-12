Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,985 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

