Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

