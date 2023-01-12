Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chico Wealth RIA increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.4% in the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 251.9% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $6,298,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

