Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

