CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 21,399 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 21,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $106,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,649,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMPO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $378.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.