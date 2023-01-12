Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

