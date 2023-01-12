Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells 900 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $254.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

