Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells 900 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18.
BeiGene Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BGNE stock opened at $254.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.