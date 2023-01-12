Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $67.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,302,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

