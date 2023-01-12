HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Victor H. Mendelson Buys 1,383 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $163.08 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,460,000 after buying an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,955,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

