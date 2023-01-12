Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after buying an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 448,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.59.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.