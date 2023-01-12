New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $246.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

