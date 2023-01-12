CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms have commented on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

