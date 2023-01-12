Barclays Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $80.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

