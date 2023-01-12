Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $141.00 at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.12.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.