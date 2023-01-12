Barclays Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $26.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.