Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

