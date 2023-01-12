Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,337,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 434,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

