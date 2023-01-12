Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. ING Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

RRR stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $414.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

