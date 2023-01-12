Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CBRE Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.29.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $414.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 753.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.