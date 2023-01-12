Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $114.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.12.

BABA opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

