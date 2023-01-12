Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

