Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

