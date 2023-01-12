PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

