Truist Financial Increases Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $20.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSE. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

INSE stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $345.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 887,651 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

