Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 90.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $384,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

