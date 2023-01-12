PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGS. TheStreet lowered shares of PlayAGS from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of AGS stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

