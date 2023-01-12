TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 8.3 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 20,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,839.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,742,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,093.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,938 shares of company stock worth $7,204,124 and sold 7,135 shares worth $36,787. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

