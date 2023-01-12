Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

INSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 312.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 887,651 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

