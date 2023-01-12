Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.