MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

MTSI stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $14,227,890.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,238,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,064,905.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $6,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $14,227,890.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,400 shares of company stock valued at $51,020,274. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

