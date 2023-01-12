NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGMS. TheStreet cut shares of NeoGames from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NeoGames stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 16.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

