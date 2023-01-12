Truist Financial Lowers PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $8.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Price Performance

AGS stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $188.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.25. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Insider Activity at PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.