PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 40.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 368,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 106,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

