Craig Hallum Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Hold

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,400 shares of company stock worth $51,020,274 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

