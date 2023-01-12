TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 20,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,839.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,742,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,093.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,124 and sold 7,135 shares valued at $36,787. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

