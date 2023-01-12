Truist Financial Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $80.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.