Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 0.6 %
Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
