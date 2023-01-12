Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

