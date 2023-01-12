Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT Raised to $95.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

