New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 113,541 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,541 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,281,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,709,000 after purchasing an additional 653,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.