Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $84,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.