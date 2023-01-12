Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $337.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.52.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.88.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

