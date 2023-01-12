Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

