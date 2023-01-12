Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 700 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Price Performance

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,643. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.