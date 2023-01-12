Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $82,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

