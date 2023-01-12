Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Datadog by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.15.

DDOG stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,380.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

