Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $81,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Cummins by 33.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %
CMI stock opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.72 and a 200-day moving average of $225.36. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.