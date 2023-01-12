Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $81,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Cummins by 33.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.72 and a 200-day moving average of $225.36. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.